Visual Comfort TOB5004NP Bryant 36" Linear Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades by Thomas O'Brien Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting

Visual Comfort TOB5004NP Bryant 36" Linear Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades by Thomas O'Brien Bryant Linear Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Hand applied living finish Natural paper shade Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Overall Height: 32" Minimum Height: 20" Width: 36" Shade Height: 7-1/2" Shade Width (top): 6-1/2" Shade Width (bottom): 8" Canopy Size: 3" x 36" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 75W Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass