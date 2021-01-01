Visual Comfort TOB3023NP Terri 15" Table Lamp by Thomas O'Brien Alabaster Lamps Table Lamps

From visual comfort

Visual Comfort TOB3023NP Terri 15" Table Lamp by Thomas O'Brien Terri Large Round Table Lamp with Natural Paper ShadeFeaturesDesigned by Thomas O'BrienNatural Paper ShadeRequires 1 x 75 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 8" Shade Width (top): 5" Shade Width (bottom): 8" Shade Height: 8"ElectricalLamping: E26 Hi-LoNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Alabaster

