Visual Comfort TOB3007NP Bryant 30" Table Lamp by Thomas O'Brien Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Lamps Table Lamps

Visual Comfort TOB3007NP Bryant 30" Table Lamp by Thomas O'Brien Bryant Table Lamp with Natural Paper Shade Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Natural Paper Shade Requires 1 x 60 watt max, medium (E26) base bulb Dimmable Integrated on/off switch UL Rated for dry locations 1 Year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 30" Width: 6" Shade Width (top): 4" Shade Width (bottom): 6" Shade Height: 6.25" Electrical Lamping: E26 Keyless w/ Line Switch Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass