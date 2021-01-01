Visual Comfort TOB2502 Vivier 22" Single Sconce with Cylinder Clear Glass by Thomas O'Brien Blackened Iron / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting

Visual Comfort TOB2502 Vivier 22" Single Sconce with Cylinder Clear Glass by Thomas O'Brien Vivier Single Sconce with Cylinder Clear Glass Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Hand applied living finish Clear glass shade Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 22" Width: 5-1/4" Extension: 6-1/2" Shade Height: 8-1/4" Shade Width: 5-1/4" Backplate Size: 5" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Voltage: 120 volts Blackened Iron / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass