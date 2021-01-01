Visual Comfort TOB2275 Calix 16" Bracketed Sconce by Thomas O'Brien Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / Clear Glass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort TOB2275 Calix 16" Bracketed Sconce by Thomas O'Brien Calix Bracketed Sconce Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Clear or White glass shade Requires 1 x 60 watt max, candelabra (E12) bulb Capable of being dimmed UL rated for drylocations Dimensions Height: 16" Width: 4-1/2" Extension: 6-1/2" Mounting Plate Center: 10-1/2" Backplate Size: 4-1/2" x 11" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120 volts Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / Clear Glass