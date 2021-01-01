Visual Comfort TOB2121NP Channing 15" Wide Wall Sconce with Natural Paper Shade Polished Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort TOB2121NP Channing 15" Wide Wall Sconce with Natural Paper Shade FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by Thomas O'BrienIncludes natural paper oval shadeCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 15"Extension: 9-1/2"Shade Height: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 5-1/2"Backplate Height: 6-1/4"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40WVoltage: 120 volts Polished Silver