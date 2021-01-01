Visual Comfort TOB2081NPBT Alton 16-1/2" High Wall Sconce with Natural Paper Shade Bronze with Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort TOB2081NPBT Alton 16-1/2" High Wall Sconce with Natural Paper Shade FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by Thomas O'BrienIncludes natural paper with black trim shadeCapable of being dimmed Features integrated high / low switchETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Width: 6"Extension: 8"Shade Height: 4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 5-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Bronze with Antique Brass