Visual Comfort TOB1004NPBT Hudson 60" Floor Lamp with Natural Paper Shade by Thomas O'Brien Bronze Lamps Floor Lamps

Visual Comfort TOB1004NPBT Hudson 60" Floor Lamp with Natural Paper Shade by Thomas O'Brien Hudson Floor Lamp with Natural Paper ShadeFeaturesDesigned by Thomas O'BrienNatural Paper with Black Trim ShadeRequires 2 x 60 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbsDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 60"Width: 22" Shade Width (top): 22" Shade Width (bottom): 22" Shade Height: 6.5"ElectricalLamping: E26 Pull ChainNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Bronze