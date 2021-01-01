Visual Comfort TOB 2024-NP Bryant 27" Large Tail Sconce with Natural Paper Shade by Thomas O'Brien Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall

Visual Comfort TOB 2024-NP Bryant 27" Large Tail Sconce with Natural Paper Shade by Thomas O'Brien Bryant Single Light 7" Wide Wall Sconce with Fabric Shade Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Natural paper shade Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 26-3/4" Width: 6-1/2" Extension: 9-1/4" Shade Height: 6-3/4" Shade Width (top): 4-1/2" Shade Width (bottom): 6-1/2" Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Voltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass