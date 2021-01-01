From zwilling
Zwilling Toasters Black - Black Efinigy Long 2-Slot Toaster
Black Efinigy Long 2-Slot Toaster. Featuring seven browning control settings and four heating elements for balanced heat distribution, this sleek steel toaster ensures every slice is evenly toasted on both sides. The soft-lift feature helps you safely remove your toast while the crumb drawer makes cleaning a cinch. FeaturesLike all Enfinigy products, the kitchen scale offers a free downloadable app, which contains a database of original recipes2 extra-long slots designed so that each accommodate 2 standard bread slices or 1 long artisanal-style bread slice7 browning control settingsBread slice centeringBuilt-in soft lift and extra-lift to ensure gentle raising of toast and easy retrievalRemovable crumb tray 3 pre-set custom programs: defrost, reheat, and bagelSafety function with automatic shut-off prevents burnt toastDeveloped by ZWILLING in Germany, designed in Milan, Italy by Matteo Thun & Antonio RodriguezIntegrated cable winder for convenient storageCool touch exteriorProduct Details6.61'' W x 8.11'' H x 11.5'' LSteel1,000 wattsModel: 53101-701Imported