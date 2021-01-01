From battle cow
Toaster Oven Pan With Rack Set, Our Stainless Steel Broiler Pan With Cooling Rack, Mini Rectangle 9’’X 7’’X1’’, Non Toxic & Heavy Duty, Mirror Finish
Product descriptionSize:9 inchour Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Tray and Cooling Rack Set, is made of high quality pure stainless steel without any other material or toxic coating, which is healthy and durable for your daily use. The toaster oven broiler pan is designed compact size to fit most regular home ovens. This small baking sheet with rack is perfect for grilling small servings and help you control your food portions. Cleaning is a breeze and dishwasher safe.SPECIFICATIONDimension: Pan: 9 x 7 x 1 inch, Rack: 8.6 x 6.2 x 0.6 inchColor: Both Part Natural Metal SilverMaterial: Pure Stainless SteelCraft: Mirror finish, Smooth edges, Deep rimFeatures: Non toxic, Heavy duty, Dishwasher safeWHY YOU CHOSE STAINLESS STEEL BAKING PAN1. Stainless steel baking pan is non Polytetrafluoroethylene coating and non toxic than aluminum2. Stainless steel baking pan is dishwasher safe but aluminum not, Easily clean up even hand washing3. Stainless steel baking pan has natural shining and smooth surface, less sticking to food4. Stainless steel baking pan cooks food more evenly, Deep full sides to hold more foodUSING INSTRUCTION1. Please use soft dishcloth to clean the sheet for the beauty of its surface.2. Please clean and dry the sheet after using for its durability.TIP for STICKLESSYou can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food sticking.