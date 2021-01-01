From duraself
Toaster Oven 3pc Set (Baking, Loaf and Mini Muffin Pan 12 Cup) (Red Granite)
Best Quality Guranteed. Set includes a 7 x 11 x 1.5-inch Baking Pan, a 9 x 5 x 3-inch Loaf Pan and a 10 x 7.5 x 1-inch Mini Muffin Pan 12 Cup The pans should fit in most toaster ovens, all standard ovens and are perfect for traditional baking but also for baking fish, casseroles and all your other favorite dishes. The red granite ceramic coating, over 0.6 mm heavier weight carbon steel body, provides long lasting Durability and Scratch Resistance. Heat Tolerant to 536F. No peeling or blistering in high temperatures. Ceramic Coating is FDA, California Proposition 65 and European Union Approved. The Ceramic Coating is Cadmium, Lead, PFOA, PTFE and PFOS Free. The Pans feature s ceramic non-stick technology. Hand Washing recommended. Do not immerse in water. Do not microwave. Refer to product descriptions for Use & Care Instructions.