From hadineeon
HadinEEon Toaster 2 Slice Stainless Steel 2 Slice Toaster with Extra-wide Slot, LED Display 7 Browning Settings, Bagel, Cancel, Defrost, and Reheat.
Advertisement
Fully Stainless Steel Made. All metal made guaranteed it will not emit bad smell when toasting, no toxic and BPA free are absolutely safety for your families' healthy. LED 7 Browning Levels. LED displaying shade levels and buttons with LED indicators. 7-level adjustable setting controls to accommodate everyone's taste from slightly warm to dark and crunchy. 4 Multiple Functions. Bagel, Defrost, Reheat, and Cancel. Bagel setting for toasting just the cut side; Defrost setting for toasting frozen bread; Reheat button for warming bread quickly; Cancel function interrupts toasting process at any time. 1 1/2' Extra-wide Slots and High Lift Lever. 2 Slice Deep, Wide Slots that easily fit Slice Bread, French Toast (Thick & Thin), Bagels, Muffins, Frozen Pancakes, and Toaster Pastries; the high carriage level will pop up automatically when toasting is finished. Slide-Out Crumb Tray and Cord Wrap. It has a cord wrap underneath the unit to manage unsightly power cords while not in use.