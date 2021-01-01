From drew barrymore flower home
Toasted Almond / Beige Interior Paint, 1 Gallon, Satin by Drew Barrymore Flower Home
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Paint is a new collection of beautiful paints from actress, mother, and daytime talk-show host - Drew Barrymore. With a unique palette of Drew's 27 favorite colors, FLOWER Home Paints offers the versatile neutrals, soft hues, bold accents, and shades of the moment to make your interior design dreams come true.Toasted Almond / Beige Interior Paint, 1 Gallon, Satin by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is a super-premium quality paint with exceptional hide, which reduces the amount of paint needed for projects by requiring fewer coats. Specially formulated to provide a mildew resistant coating, Flower paint is perfect for any interior wall – from bedrooms to bathrooms. This paint is low odor, zero VOC* and provides excellent stain and scrub resistance backed by a lifetime warranty.