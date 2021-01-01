To Your Health - Olive Oil Bread Dipping Bowl

Advertisement
Bread is back, baby! To be honest, most of us think it never left. Make your favorite loaf feel welcome with these pretty dipping bowls from potter Tara Kothari. Tara handcrafts her bowls in clay and etches them with savory sayings (""To Your Health"" and ""Extra Virgin""). The ""Extra Virgin"" dish features hand-painted olives; for the ""To Your Health"" design, Tara presses a real sprig of rosemary into the clay and when the herb has burned off in her kiln, she paints the lifelike impression it has left in the pottery. Fill these cuties with golden olive oil, sea salt, and herbs?a.k.a. joy?break off a piece of that crusty loaf, and dip right in. Handmade in New Jersey.