Vine Mercantile To The Coast-Cute Summer Quote-Vintage Warm Gray Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cute coastal design features the saying "to the coast" and a directional arrow in white lettering with a vintage distressed effect on a neutral Warm Gray background. This way to the coast! A cute beach quote design in neutral greige taupe for summer lovers, your shore house, summer vacations, island getaways or anyone who's ready to hit the beach and get their toes in the water. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only