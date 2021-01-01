Anavia to Mom On Wedding Day Gift, Mother of the Bride Pearl Gift Necklace, to Beautiful Mom Gift from Bride-[White Pearl + Silver Chain]

✿To My Beautiful Mom On My Wedding Day Card & Pearl Jewelry Gift This delicate Mom necklace features the Pearl, hanging from the delicate sterling silver chain. Thanks your Mom On your Wedding Day. Pearls represent the love bond between you and your loved ones like the essential relationship between the strong, resilient, and iridescent mother of pearl of the inner shell and the pearl created within. It is a wonderful and unique gift idea to your mom on your wedding day. ✿Materials Pendant: Natural pearl, Chain: 925 sterling silver, 18k Gold Filled ✿Care Instructions I recommend you to not spray chemicals (i.e. perfumes, lotions, or body spray) on to the necklace to preserve its longevity. Please follow these tips to preserve the longevity of the necklace. To clean, it is best to use a soft microfiber cloth to clean the jewelry from smudges.