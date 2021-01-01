Best Red Panda Lover Lifestyle Gifts To Do List Nothing Funny Lazy Red Panda Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cute sleepy red panda theme design with funny saying that will make lazy people laugh. If you are a red panda lover who is lazy and procrastinating sometimes then this is for you. Have this on while you have a good sleep and rest with this animal. This Funny To Do List Nothing design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Great trendy styles and novelty graphic for yourself, friends, family, or anyone you love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only