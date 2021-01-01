True North by Sleep Philosophy TN20-0117Cozy Flannel 100% Cotton Ultra Soft Cold Weather Sheet Set Bedding, Full, Tan Solid 4 Piece

The true north by sleep philosophy cozy soft cotton flannel sheet set offers a charming and incredibly cozy update to your bedroom. Made from ultra-soft and warm cotton flannel, this cotton sheet set features a fun novelty print in soft colors, for an adorably comfortable look. Comes with all around elastic and fitted sheet fits up to 12 inches for Twin/TwinXL/Full, and 14 inches for Queen/King mattress height. Set includes: 1 Flat Sheet: 81"W x 96"L, 1 Fitted Sheet: 54"W x 75"L + 12"D, 2 Standard Pillowcases: 20"W x 30"L Care instructions: machine washable