Elegant Lighting TL3040 Jericho Single Light 23" Tall Vase Table Lamp Brushed Brass / Dark Red Lamps Table Lamps

Elegant Lighting TL3040 Jericho Single Light 23" Tall Vase Table Lamp FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a fabric shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)On / Off switchRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 14"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Brass / Dark Red