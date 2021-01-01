Artemide Tizio LED Classic Floor Lamp Tizio Single Light 74-7/16" Tall Integrated LED Swing Arm Floor Lamp Black Lamps Floor Lamps

Artemide Tizio LED Classic Floor Lamp Tizio Single Light 74-7/16" Tall Integrated LED Swing Arm Floor Lamp Features:Designed by Richard SapperComes with a black shadeIncludes (1) 9 watt integrated LED base bulb5 year limited manufacturer warrantyRated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 74-7/16"Width: 42-1/2"Depth: 4-5/16"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWattage: 9Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Lumens: 313 Black