From bayou breeze
Tiya Panel Headboard
This arched panel headboard conveys the feeling of a tranquil retreat with a tropical look, featuring an NC finish on the Kubu natural weave that creates an eye-catching casual look. Made by hand in Indonesia, this product is handwoven using rattan, a strong and durable material that is organic and natural. Gently covered with a soft gray finish, this solid headboard is framed with two mango wood legs. This intricate weave is sure to add detail to your space. This piece also features pre-drilled holes, attaching easily to most bed frames for durability and stability. Size: Full