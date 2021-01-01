From bayou breeze

Tiya Panel Headboard

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This arched panel headboard conveys the feeling of a tranquil retreat with a tropical look, featuring an NC finish on the Kubu natural weave that creates an eye-catching casual look. Made by hand in Indonesia, this product is handwoven using rattan, a strong and durable material that is organic and natural. Gently covered with a soft gray finish, this solid headboard is framed with two mango wood legs. This intricate weave is sure to add detail to your space. This piece also features pre-drilled holes, attaching easily to most bed frames for durability and stability. Size: Full

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com