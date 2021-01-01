Titanium Band Compatible for Galaxy Watch 45mm46mm Bands 22mm Titanium Metal Watch Strap Compatible for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm 46mm Gear S3.

This 22mm wide quick-release strap is made of high-quality titanium, light and stylish The unique design structure allows you to easily adjust the length of the strap, it can adapt to 5.51 '-8.07' (140mm-205mm) wrist circumference length, including adjustment tools The band link and strap buckle are all made of titanium, and the weight is only 55g before adjusting the length of the strap, which is very light while maintaining the metal texture This replacement band Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 46MM, Gear S3 Frontier, Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch