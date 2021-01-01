Troy Lighting Tisoni Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Clear - Size: Medium

Sparkling lighting design for modern outdoor spaces. The Tisoni Outdoor Wall Sconce by Troy Lighting pairs a minimalist form with high-quality materials to get the desired lighting effect. It features a simple rectangular frame made out of Hand-Crafted Aluminum in a French Iron finish that gives it a nicely roughened texture and depth. The large panels of Clear Ribbed Glass fitted in the frame obscure the light source within and diffuse a sparkling wash of ambient light all around. Use this outdoor Wall Sconce next to an exterior door to provide a no-nonsense modern design element as well as a warm welcome. Color: Clear. Finish: French Iron