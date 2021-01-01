From ashley furniture
Tisa Upholstered Queen Bed with Storage, Gray
Looking for a high-style, low-profile look? With its platform design, the Rose queen upholstered bed with storage rises to the occasion. Its clean-lined styling is enhanced with gray linen-weave upholstery, punctuated with button tufting for upscale flair. This quality crafted queen platform bed-which does not require a box spring or foundation-includes a bentwood slat system providing exceptional ventilation to keep your mattress fresher longer by allowing air to pass freely underneath. What's more, the bentwood "gives" by adapting to weight and changing pressure no matter how much you toss and turn. On each side of the bed: 2 rollout drawers providing storage for everything from extra bedding and pillows, to seasonal clothes, books, toys and more. Mattress available, sold separately.