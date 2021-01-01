Tisa Dining Chairs With Wood Seat Espresso And Antique White (Set Of 2)

Dine in timeless style when you choose this wood dining chair from our Tisa collection. A perfect complement to the dining table from this same collection, the two-tone dining chair offers a classic antique white frame with a contrasting wood seat in a rich espresso finish. The iconic stick back chair design is modernized with an ergonomically contoured shape for increased back support. Crafted of solid Asian hardwood with acacia veneer seat, this chair is as sturdy as is stylish. Mix and match with our dining bench to create a cohesive look in the dining room or breakfast nook.