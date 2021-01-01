Classic design meets a modern aesthetic. The wet rated aluminum construction and versatile styling allows Tip Top to cool a sun-facing porch or a stylish living room. The Modern Forms app allows for seamless integration of this innovative smart fan with your smart home controls and voice control devices including Google Home Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings. Modern Forms Tip Top 52-in Brushed Aluminum LED Indoor/Outdoor Flush Mount Smart Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (3-Blade) | FH-W2004-52L-BA