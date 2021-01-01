From natura petz organics
Natura Petz Organics Tinkle Tonic Cat Supplement, 90 count
Advertisement
Keep your feline friend feeling fine with Natura Petz Organics Tinkle Tonic Cat Supplement. This tasty turkey-flavored supplement for cats is formulated to help nourish the reproductive and bladder systems. It contains a blend of alkaloids, glycosides, antioxidants, natural plant based steroids and antibiotics, tannins, catechins, procyanidins, plant sterols, proteins, carbohydrates and more. Crafted without any corn, wheat, soy or GMO ingredients in a convenient capsule form, Tinkle Tonic may help limit urethral blockage, reduce pain and straining during waste elimination and achieve balanced pH levels in urine.