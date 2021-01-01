Tingledale 3 - Light 12" Shaded Drum Semi Flush Mount
Description
Tingledale 2LT DUAL MOUNTFeatures:120VDampDual MountProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 3Fixture Design: ShadedFixture Shape: DrumFinish: Secondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: Clear SeedyShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingConvertible: YesGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: WITB Bulb Included: NoSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: cETL Listed: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 8.4Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 10.75Body Width - Side to Side: 12Body Depth - Front to Back: 12Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: 12Shade Depth - Front to Back: 12Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Fixture Finish: Satin Nickel