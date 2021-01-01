From everly quinn
Tina Upholstered Blush And Clear Ottoman
Dive into formal elegance with the Tina Upholstered Blush and Clear Ottoman! Perfected in modern charm, this lovely ottoman exudes trend and style like none other. The soft, upholstered seat is placed atop the clear acrylic legs giving you a beautiful contrast of simple and extravagant appeal. The Tina deserves to embody spaces that draw attention as its design calls for the best of all dÃ©cor worlds. Place near a vanity to prepare for your day in style or near a bay window with fur throw pillows for added embellishment. Constructed of acrylic, MDF and fabric and measures 20.08"H x 16.14"W x 16.14"D.