Get the Gold Tin Glam Wall Mirror Décor Set, 18", 22" & 27" at Michaels. com. Create an excellent focal point on your walls paired with some cute accent tables, and level up your home with this amazing wall décor. Create an excellent focal point on your walls paired with some cute accent tables, and level up your home with this amazing wall décor. It makes a great centerpiece over your sofa or in your dining room. Hang the mirrors together in a living room, bedroom, or hallway. Natural frame openings on the back allow easy hanging. Details: Gold colored 3 mirrors For indoor useSize Information: 18" diameter 22" diameter 27" diameter | Gold Tin Glam Wall Mirror Décor Set, 18", 22" & 27" By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®