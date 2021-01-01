ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home Malaki 1-Light Pendant in Chrome and White with 9.8 in. W x 9.8 in. H Shade

The unique pendants of the Malaki collection exemplify what happens when you take a simple, perfect shape - in this case, a sphere - and transform it into a truly distinctive creation. The dramatic effect is achieved by shaping a round shade made of asymmetrically wrapped yards of paper string, resulting in an airy, visually arresting fixture with a hint of whimsy. The shade attaches to an iron canopy with a bright chrome finish. Ideal for modern and transitional styles of decorating, a Malaki pendant is sure to enhance the charm of living rooms, dens, dining rooms, bedrooms, entryways, and more. But be warned: people may want to touch it.