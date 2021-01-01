ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home Blake 5-Light Brass Pendant with 7.9 in. W x 7.1 in. H Clear Glass Shade

Refined style with a practical design, Blake hanging pendant lamps bring cosmopolitan sophistication anywhere, especially to an entryway, office, bathroom, bedroom or kitchen. The smooth iron frame features a disk-shaped canopy and comes in a brass finish. Adjustable black cords allow you to modify the hanging height from 14 in. to 87 in. 5 identical clear spherical glass shades are suspended at varying heights and remain open at the center to allow for effortless replacement of the filament-style bulbs (not included). Living in the big city has never been this easy.