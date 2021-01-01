Elegant Furniture Timeless Home 48 in. H x 30 in. W Silver Modern Soft Corner Rectangular Wall Mirror

Enhance the appeal of your home or office with this modern mirror, featuring a thin rounded metal edges in a deep profile, reflecting a minimalist's design and trendy styling. To ensure your home safety, we used four metal hanger ring that are securely welded to the back of the metal frame , which sit on top of the frame for easy hanging. We recommend using suitable heavy duty picture/mirror hooks, selecting the best type of fixing for the particular wall you wish to hang the mirror on, using the appropriate rawl plug if required.