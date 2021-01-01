ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home 42 in. L x 42 in. W x 36 in. H 128-Watt Integrated LED Satin Dark Grey Contemporary Chandelier

The collection is an amazing blend of Old World functionality and 21st-century technology. Its classic shape - a big ring hanging from the ceiling - is the same basic principle that brightened castles by candlelight for thousands of-years, but now the rings are satin-dark-grey metal, and the illumination comes from special crystals that connect to LED strips around the perimeters of the fixture. The strips have embedded chips on them and the crystals are magnetized, so you simply set them into place on the metal and the crystals light up instantly.