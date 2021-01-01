MARMONT HILL Timeless Bloom Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas - 32" x 32" in Multi at Nordstrom Rack

Give your home a colorful bit of character with this fun piece of wall art. . Color: Multi. Durable art print on high quality canvas from the Marmont Hill Art Collective. Professionally hand stretched. Ready to hang. Gallery wrapped in sustainable, non-warping wood. Includes a certificate of authenticity. 32" x 32". Made in USA Please note your order will be shipped directly from the brand. Orders cannot be shipped to Australia, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Wipe clean with a damp cloth Canvas