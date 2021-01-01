Well Woven Timeless Abbasi Black Traditional 10 ft. 11 in. x 15 ft. Area Rug

The Well Woven 11 ft. x 15 ft. Area Rug is perfect for bringing your interior space together. This loomed rug features a classic style, which will complement your existing home design with a refined touch. It has stain-resistant fabrics and antimicrobial materials. It has a floral print, so you can bring blossom-filled decor into your room. Designed with elements of black, this rug complements your other accessories. With a 100% polypropylene design, it will make for an especially lasting option in any house. It has a plush pile, bringing a luxe appearance to your flooring.