goodness & grace Multi Time To Celebrate 24 Days of Makeup & Beauty Tools

Goodness & Grace Time To Celebrate 24 Days Of Makeup & Beauty Tools. What it is: A season of surprises! Celebrate the holiday by discovering something new everyday with the Time to Celebrate 24 Days of Makeup & Beauty Tools! vWhat it does: This 24 Day Advent Calendar is filled with colors and tools to create your favorite look for your eyes, cheeks, and lips. Set includes: 4 Eyeshadows Quads, 1 Blush, 1 Bronzer, 2 Lipsticks, 2 Lip Gloss In Tube, 2 Mini Lip Gloss, 2 Lip Gloss Pot, 1 Eyeliner Pencil, 1 Lip Liner Pencil, 1 Mascara, Pencil Sharpener, Mirror, 5 Makeup Brushes/ Applicators