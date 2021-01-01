Time Since Launch Clock

Advertisement
Count up the days from a single moment with this clever time ""capsule."" Whether it's the day you moved into a new home, had a baby, or quit smoking, the time piece makes a truly unique gift for the person whose life is about to change forever. Here's how it works: Pull the stainless-steel launch pin to initiate the timer, and the instant is burned into a chip, making it yours forever (it actually counts for 2,738 years). Made with precision-machined metals and durable borosilicate glass, it's assembled in Brooklyn by Che-Wei and Taylor Levy, who were inspired by astronaut John Glenn?he started a stopwatch when he launched into space and became the first American to orbit Earth.