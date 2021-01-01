From enchante home

ENCHANTE HOME Timaru Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set - Anthracite at Nordstrom Rack

$65.97
In stock
Buy at nordstromrack

Description

Try our EXTRA soft, absorbent and fluffy product if you would like to improve your bathing experiences. Redecorate your space with our plush, luxurious and eye-catching towel set for a stylish appeal. The clean lines and a silky, smooth feel provides you an excellent comfort plus coziness for everyday use. . 6-piece set. Color: anthracite. AUTHENTIC: Long-staple Turkish cotton from the Aegean region. MACHINE WASHABLE: Innovative design and texture that is completely machine washable and gets softer every time you wash it. GENEROUS SIZE & DESIGN: Elegantly designed in a lavish size and weight with a for greater comfort, absorbency, and usability. Imported Set includes:. 2 Bath Towels: 28" x 54". 2 Hand Towels: 16" x 28". 2 Washcloths: 12" x 12" Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Machine wash 100% cotton

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com