Carve Designs Tilton Top
The Carve Designs Tilton Top is a feminine long sleeve tee made for everyday wear. With a neckline that blends the shape of a V-neck and a boat neck and a side-shirring detail at the hem, this top provides an effortlessly flattering silhouette. 94% polyester, 6% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 32 in Sleeve Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.