The Steve Madden Tillt sandal will be a staple in your warm-weather wardrobe with a slide-on design, open toe, and dual buckled straps over the vamp. Synthetic upper boasts a smooth finish. Breathable synthetic lining. Contoured footbed with padding for added comfort. Cork-wrapped midsole design. Durable synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.