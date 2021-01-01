From jefdesigns
Tile 3 Nest Pendant Light by jefdesigns - Color: Brown - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (jd_Tile3_Mahogany_Inny30)
The Tile 3 Nest Pendant Light from Jefdesigns is a modern fixture with subtle beauty. The outside of the shade is crisp, white linen that provides warm light evenly distributed throughout the room. The inside of the shade features broad horizontal planks of differing sizes that look like they are floating among the snowy background. The seemingly simple construction allows it to fit in with a wide range of established interior designs while still adding a small accent that adds some modern pop. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Color: Brown. Finish: Brushed Nickel