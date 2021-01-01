From jefdesigns
Tile 3 Column Pendant Light by jefdesigns - Color: Beige (jd_Tile3_Mahogany_Lisha30)
Advertisement
Broad horizontal planks float prominently against a snowy linen background. Boldly graphic and yet harmonious. Each design is digitally printed on crisp white linen. These luminous pendants are translucent when lit to enhance the beauty of your space. A grouping of our cylindrical pendants makes a great statement in restaurants and office spaces. Hardwired and made to order in the US. Available in 6 wood options and 4 sizes. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Shape: Drum. Color: Beige.