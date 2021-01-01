From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Tilde Walnut Dining Table, Brown
Smooth curves and a sleek finish define the Tilde dining table. Made in Malaysia, the Tilde dining table is built from sturdy wood and comfortably seats up to four. A walnut brown finish and round tabletop give the table a contemporary look while also providing ample elbow room for each member of the table. The tabletop is supported by an intersecting base, creating a chic, sculptural effect. Requiring assembly, the Tilde dining table is well suited for both casual and formal dining.