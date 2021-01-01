From greenington
Greenington Tigris Counter Stool, Set of 2 - Color: Brown
Airy, elegant, and inspired, the smooth surfaces and natural grain finish of the Tigris Counter Stool, Set of 2 from Greenington offer a stylish contemporary accompaniment to inside spaces and bistro-style tables. Made from hand-selected and sustainably farmed Moso bamboo, which pairs earth-friendly, fast-renewing growth with the toughness of tropical hardwoods, it uses durable angled and braced legs to support a curved seat able to provide equal measures of stability and ease. Color: Brown. Additional Color: Caramelized.