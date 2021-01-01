From indah
Indah Tigre Sarong Skirt in Ivory. - size XS/S (also in S/M)
Indah Tigre Sarong Skirt in Ivory. - size XS/S (also in S/M) Indah Tigre Sarong Skirt in Ivory. - size XS/S (also in S/M) 100% viscose. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Partially lined. Elastic waistband. Open sides with wrap tie front closure. Lightweight twill fabric. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 37 and to longest hem approx 47 in length. INDA-WQ90. TIGRE-SS21. Known for its vibrant colors and innovative designs, Indah roots itself in a life of adventure. Created and produced on the island of Bali, Indonesia, Indah draws its vision each season from an international community of artists, travelers, and local beauty. Lavish prints and luxurious fabrics are an exclusive trademark of the Indah family and have given the line a bold edge in a world of the little black dress. Super-fine eyes for detail and an endless love of life and excitement truly encapsulate Indah and all that we seek to create.