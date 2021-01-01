From slackline accessories for slacklining gift clothes
Tightrope Slackline Slackling Tote Bag
Advertisement
The perfect idea for slackers or into tightrope slackline, slackline obstacle course, line balancing and slacklining indoors or outdoors. Show your friends and family the perfect slacker accessories on birthdays, christmas, holidays to adult beginners, women, men, boys, girls, kids and teens. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.