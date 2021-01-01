From the angry schnauzer, ltd.
Tiger Stripe Daydreams - Freehand Vector Brush Artwork Tote Bag
Who doesn't love tigers? These beautiful and amazing animals have fascinated us and inspired fashion and designs all over the world, including this fun striped daydream of a tiger's stripes. Buy one now! Makes a great gift for animal and big cat lovers, as well as anyone who likes tiger stripe designs. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.