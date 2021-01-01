Tiger Print Cowhide Hand-Woven Brown Area Rug

Advertisement
Features:All of their cowhides are recycled from the meat industry. The thorough tanning process ensures minimal hair loss and also gives the cowhide a clean leather smell.Due to their durability and thickness, cowhide rugs are ideal for areas in a busy house with high foot trafficIt’s very common for cowhide rugs to come with fire marks, scars and other markings. This is a completely natural occurrence.They hand-pick every rug to ensure they bring you only the highest quality rugs for your home décor.Material: LeatherMaterial Details: CowhideTechnique: CowhideOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: NoveltyPrimary Color: BrownPattern: Animal PrintFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Cars & RoadsReversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoEco-Friendly: YesCountry of Origin: BrazilRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brushColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Rug Size: 6" x 7"Pile Height: 0.1Overall Product Weight: 0.1Overall Width: 72Overall Length: 84Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: